Former Milwaukee election official Kimberly Zapata makes initial court appearance over ballot fraud

MILWAUKEE — Kimberly Zapata, Milwaukee's fired Election Commission deputy director, made her initial appearance in court Friday over ballot fraud charges.

Prosecutors have charged Zapata with a felony and three misdemeanors for misconduct of office and making false statements to obtain absentee ballots. If convicted on all four counts, she faces up to five years in prison and or thousands of dollars in fines.

On her way into court, Zapata, accompanied by her attorney, did not respond to any questions from the media.

Kimberly Zapata enters courtroom for ballot fraud initial appearance

In court, through her attorney, she pleaded not guilty to the three misdemeanor counts of making false statements. She'll be able to make a plea on the felony charge next week at her preliminary hearing.

The elections official previously admitted to investigators that she was attempting to highlight flaws within the absentee system. She's accused of sending fake military ballots to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a prominent 2020 election denier.

TMJ4 Kimberly Zapata, Milwaukee's fired Election Commission deputy director, made her initial appearance in court Friday over ballot fraud charges.

Last month, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced he had fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director Kimberly Zapata as soon as he learned of the allegations.

According to the city, she still remains on paid lead per civil service protections, albeit at a lower salary. Her appointed position paid her $87,666. She's now making $68,913.

Angelica Duria with the City of Milwaukee Dept. of Employee Relations said Zapata "is on administrative leave with pay from her previous civil service position while the Department of Employee Relations continues consultations with the City Attorney's Office on her civil service protections and/or action from the City Service Commission."

Her next court appearance is Dec. 9.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip