Former Milwaukee County employee charged with taking photos of showering co-worker

Julia Fello
7:10 PM, Jan 16, 2018

A former employee at Noyes Pool was charged with sexually assaulting coworkers, including taking photographs of coworkers in the shower.

MILWAUKEE -- A man who worked at a Milwaukee County pool is charged with taking photos of his co-worker showering.

The criminal complaint goes into sickening detail of what police claim to have found on 23-year-old Jared Weber's laptop.

This includes at least four photos of a nude female worker showering at Noyes Indoor pool on Good Hope Road. Weber's Facebook and Linkedin accounts state he worked for the county as a lifeguard.

The 13 counts against Weber also includes filming sexual acts outside of work, on a sleeping 10-year-old girl.

Court records say all of the evidence was sitting on his laptop for almost three years until his ex-girlfriend found it last month and downloaded it for investigators.

The Milwaukee County Executive's spokeswoman sent us this statement about the incident:

"This individual is no longer employed by Milwaukee County. County staff will fully support law enforcement as they investigate these incredibly disturbing allegations. Ensuring the safety of the public and our employees is our highest priority."

