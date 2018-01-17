Former Milwaukee County employee charged with taking photos of showering co-worker

MILWAUKEE -- A man who worked at a Milwaukee County pool is charged with taking photos of his co-worker showering.

The criminal complaint goes into sickening detail of what police claim to have found on 23-year-old Jared Weber's laptop.

This includes at least four photos of a nude female worker showering at Noyes Indoor pool on Good Hope Road. Weber's Facebook and Linkedin accounts state he worked for the county as a lifeguard.

The 13 counts against Weber also includes filming sexual acts outside of work, on a sleeping 10-year-old girl.

Court records say all of the evidence was sitting on his laptop for almost three years until his ex-girlfriend found it last month and downloaded it for investigators.

The Milwaukee County Executive's spokeswoman sent us this statement about the incident: