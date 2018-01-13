The University of Wisconsin-Madison political science department plans to warm students considering internships with Rep. Josh Zepnick that he's been accused of sexual misconduct.

The Democrat Representative was accused of sexual misconduct last December when two women came forward and alleged he kissed them without consent.

In an interview with TODAY'S TMJ4, Zepnick affirmed the accusations.

"It happened and I regret it and it wasn't intended to cause anybody any harm," state Rep. Josh Zepnick said.

State Democrats immediately called for his resignation, though Zepnick claims he should not lose his job because he is a recovering alcoholic who made many mistakes during his years of "irresponsible drinking."

"My life is back on track and I have been sober for over two years," he said. "I will not be resigning and I will continue to work hard on behalf of my constituents."

Zepnick said he was not using alcohol as an excuse in either situation of misconduct.

The Capital Times reports the Wisconsin-Madison political science department on Friday forwarded a job posting for interns in Zepnick's office to its majors.

Department Chairman John Zumbrunnen said the department plans to reach out to its students again to make them aware that two anonymous women have accused Zepnick of kissing them without consent at political events in 2011 and 2015.

Zumbrunnen says the department has never faced a situation like this. He says student safety must come first and they should make informed decisions.

Zepnick didn't immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.