Former Grafton pharmacist who spoiled vials of COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Tuesday

The former Grafton pharmacist who pleaded guilty in federal court on charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of COVID-19 vaccine, will be sentenced today.

Prosecutors in January charged Steven Brandenburg with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products.

He could face up to 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines when he's sentenced Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Brandenburg back in December as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator. According to officials, Brandenburg took the vials out of a freezer and left them out for more than 12 hours in hopes of making them ineffective.

Brandenburg believed the Moderna vaccine was not safe according to court filings. He said he had done so because the vaccine "was unsafe for people and altered their DNA," a criminal complaint said.

There is no scientific evidence to support that claim.

