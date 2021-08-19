Former Franklin bowling coach sentenced for sexually assaulting 15-year-old student

FRANKLIN — A former volunteer bowling coach at Franklin High School was sentenced to 1 year and 1 month behind bars for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student in 2018.

Zachary Drabek, 22, was accused of assaulting a 15-year-old during an “off-campus encounter.” The victim said Drabek touched him inappropriately in an incident in December of that year. According to a criminal complaint, after that incident, Drabek repeatedly tried to contact the victim on social media and at their home.

The “spamming,” as the victim called it, went on through January and much of February of 2019 before they finally disclosed the assault to police.

Drabek pleaded guilty to misdemeanors 4th degree sexual assault, unlawful phone use-threatening harm and disorderly conduct.

On Thursday during a sentencing hearing, Milwaukee County Court also sentenced Drabek to three years probation, online court records state. He will serve his time at the county's House of Corrections.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip