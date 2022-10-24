Forest Park Middle School goes into lockdown, no actual threats found

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Forest Park Middle School went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities say they received phone calls about potential threats.

Forest Park School District's website states after they received the calls, they responded to the middle school and put the building on lockdown.

"At this time, there are no reports of an actual threat from within the building," according to the district's message.

Franklin police said in a statement that school staff reported getting a phone call about a person claiming to be armed with guns inside the building.

Police say around 10:15 a.m. they got a call about a person also claiming to be inside the school. Officers responded to the school and evacuated everyone. Middle school students were sent to nearby Ben Franklin Elementary.

Officers cleared the school, saying they did not find any suspects.

According to police: "The caller who reported to be inside the building, admitted in their last call to police that the incident was in fact a hoax."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

#BREAKING: Forest Park Middle School is in a lockdown.



- Students are being evacuated right now.



- The district tells us there are no reports of an actual threat.



- FPD is checking the building to ensure students and staff can return safely. pic.twitter.com/mySD8uj54v — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) October 24, 2022

