Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Forest Park Middle School goes into lockdown, no actual threats found

Authorities are doing a sweep of the facility and they will provide more updates in the future.
Forest Park Middle School went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities say they received phone calls about potential threats. Forest Park School District's website states after they received the calls, they responded to the middle school and put the building on lockdown. "At this time, there are no reports of an actual threat from within the building," according to the district's message.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 14:28:19-04

FRANKLIN, Wis.  — Forest Park Middle School went into lockdown Monday morning after authorities say they received phone calls about potential threats.

Forest Park School District's website states after they received the calls, they responded to the middle school and put the building on lockdown.

"At this time, there are no reports of an actual threat from within the building," according to the district's message.

Franklin police said in a statement that school staff reported getting a phone call about a person claiming to be armed with guns inside the building.

Police say around 10:15 a.m. they got a call about a person also claiming to be inside the school. Officers responded to the school and evacuated everyone. Middle school students were sent to nearby Ben Franklin Elementary.

Officers cleared the school, saying they did not find any suspects.

According to police: "The caller who reported to be inside the building, admitted in their last call to police that the incident was in fact a hoax."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving