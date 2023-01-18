For King + Country to perform at Wisconsin State Fair this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Grammy-winning Christian-pop duo For King + Country will be performing at this year's Wisconsin State Fair.

According to a news release from the fair, the duo will be taking the main stage at the fair on Monday, Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. The duo is one of Christian music's leading artists and songwriters.

Contemporary Christian artist Kay Nichole will open for For King + Country.

The state fair states tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on the state fair website.

Tickets for the show range from $41-$51 each and includes admission to the fair on the day of the show.

