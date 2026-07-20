MILWAUKEE — For 50 years after opening its doors, The Parenting Network continues to help local families navigate the challenges of raising children by offering classes, coaching, and community support.

Tatiana Brooms is now a mother of four. While raising one child of her own, Brooms opened her home to three young relatives in need of care.

“They know I love them. Their mom and dad love them, and we all want the best for them and their future,” said Brooms.

The transition from parenting one child to four brought both love and uncertainty.

“I've learned that parenting is a journey, and that it's okay not to have all the answers,” Brooms said. “It's okay to do things my way, not like the way that was taught to me.”

WATCH: For 50 years, The Parenting Network has helped parents navigate every stage of childhood

For 50 years, The Parenting Network has helped parents navigate every stage of childhood

Brooms describes herself as a “cycle breaker” and said The Parenting Network helped her discover new approaches to parenting and support for her family.

The nonprofit serves anyone in a parenting role, offering services that range from classes for expecting and new parents to support for families raising teenagers.

“We recognize every parent is different. Every child is different. There is no one-size-fits-all,” said Executive Director Joyce Hammond. “We provide strategies, and we have one-on-one coaching where parents can come in and we help them create an individualized plan.”

The organization also operates a parent helpline and hosts Parent Cafés, where families can openly discuss both the rewards and challenges of raising children.

Last year, The Parenting Network served about 2,500 people and provided more than 6,000 hours of support.

But Hammond said securing dependable funding has become more difficult and they are in need of continued support.

“Right now, the funding has changed. We are living in what we're calling uncertain times,” Hammond said. “It's critical for us to have funding sources that we can rely on.”

Despite those challenges, the organization’s message to parents remains unchanged, they do not have to navigate parenting alone.

“Parents do the best they can,” Hammond said. “If you need someone to come alongside of you, or if you need some information and some new ways to think about it, we understand. There's someone here for you.”

The Parenting Network’s helpline is available at 414-671-0566. Families can also find classes, Parent Cafés and one-on-one support can be found here.

If you would like to support The Parenting Network, click here.

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