Fond du Lac's Fondy Food Pantry announces new executive director

FOND DU LAC — The Fondy Food Pantry says its Board of Directors has named David Diaz as its new executive director.

According to a release from the food pantry, Diaz will bring years of nonprofit experience, a strong background in fundraising and development and a passion for building sustainable, mission-driven organizations to his new role at Fondy Food Pantry.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Diaz as the new Executive Director of the Fondy Food Pantry," Rachel Robertson, incoming president of the Fondy board of directors, said. "His experience leading other non-profits will serve him well as he leads the Pantry to better serve Fond du Lac County."

Fony Food Pantry adds that Diaz is a father of four who lives in Glenbeulah and he is excited to work alongside staff, volunteers and partners to make an impact in the pantry's fight against food insecurity.

