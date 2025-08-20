Flood victims on Milwaukee's northwest side plead for federal help

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Davia Washington stands in her basement, pointing to black mold creeping up the walls where floodwater once reached the ceiling. The smell of mildew and decay fills the air.

"I hope and pray that FEMA comes and supports all of us," Washington said.

Her plea echoes across southeast Wisconsin, where flood victims are hoping for federal assistance. FEMA officials will be in Milwaukee County Wednesday to assess whether the president should make a disaster declaration. If approved, people and businesses could then apply for federal assistance.

Washington reached out to TMJ4 after flooding devastated her northwest side neighborhood, saying it looked like "a scary movie" and asking the station to be a voice for struggling residents.

"There's toys and everything under here, there's clothes, covers, sheets, blankets, towels, we literally lost everything. Literally everything," Washington explained.

Everything that was once in her basement now sits on the curb.

"It looks like junk right now, it wasn't junk when we had it," Washington said.

The basement, which was filled with her family's belongings just days ago, is now a potential health hazard. Mold is actively growing on the walls.

"This is mold. I've been trying to call 211 for help to clean. I have a son here with chronic lung disease," Washington said as she pointed to mold on the wall. "The basement smells like urine, it smells like mold, it smells like garbage."

Washington's neighborhood hasn't seen relief, prompting her to reach out to TMJ4 News.

"I reached out cause I mean we need help over here," Washington said. "We're scared that we're not gonna get the help we need because we're on the lower end of the north side and I think we're gonna get forgotten. We've lost everything."

Walking down N. 46th Street you can see Washington isn't alone.

Tiffany McKinney has been without water for more than a week.

"I haven't had water in a week and three days. They just now coming today," McKinney said.

McKinney's basement is also covered in mold, and the foundation appears to be compromised.

"I don't want my kids to get sick. I have three kids here at the house. I had to send my little one over to her nana's house cause this is not safe for her to be here," McKinney explained.

Across the street, Chuck Head faces similar devastation. When asked how much water was in his basement, he pointed upward.

"All the way up," Head said.

All three residents are hoping FEMA will provide the assistance they desperately need.

"I'm hoping FEMA does you know supply me with a new furnace," Head said.

Washington's message to officials is simple: "We're just asking that you guys don't forget about the north side."

"This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

