The American flag stands tall as the nation marks 250 years of independence.

From cornfields to battlefields, the flag represents who the country is — and communities large and small are celebrating the milestone with parades, parties and plenty of red, white and blue.

The Kube family has flown a large flag over their rural home near Johnson Creek for nearly 15 years, a symbol of pride that mirrors the spirit of the holiday.

In Concord, Connie Kohlmetz is decorating the outside of her Concord Inn bar and grill with American flags ahead of the town's Fourth of July festivities.

"Means a lot for everybody in the community and the whole entire country," Kohlmetz said.

She said the town has made a collective effort to go bigger this year.

"The town started hanging up more flags through town, so it's really nice. It makes Concord festive," Kohlmetz said.

Kohlmetz said the Concord Inn is going all out for the occasion.

"We decided this year 4th of July is going to be the year that we're going to have a band and we're going to decorate it and we're going to make this year a special one," Kohlmetz said.

In Oconomowoc, residents gathered for a traditional July 4th parade to mark the country's 250th birthday. For many, the day is about more than fireworks and festivities — it's a moment to reflect on what the country stands for.

Watch: Flags, parades and pride mark America's 250th birthday in Wisconsin

Oconomowoc celebrates America 250

"Well, I'd probably have to give that a little bit of thought. I guess it, it means, liberty and liberty for all. It's not just liberty for the chosen few, it's, it should be liberty for everyone," Jonathan Rydz, an Oconomowoc resident, said.

Fireworks and family gatherings will once again mark the holiday, but it is the American flag that carries the day — as it has throughout the country's history.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error