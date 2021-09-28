Fitchburg recommends hiring former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales as new police chief

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 Monday night in favor of hiring former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales as the Madison suburb's next chief of police.

Morales recently accepted a financial settlement from the City of Milwaukee over his controversial demotion from the force amid tensions with Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission. When the FPC demoted him to captain, Morales resigned. Morales and the city fought an extensive legal battle until a judge ruled in Morales's favor in May. Milwaukee County Judge Chris Foley ruled then that the city must reinstate Morales or give him a settlement. The city eventually signed off on a $627,000 settlement for Morales.

Since then, Morales has been looking for a new job, and it appears he found one in the Madison suburb of Fitchburg. That city's civilian police oversight board voted in favor of recommending hiring Morales as the city's next chief of police, our partners at Channel 3000 report. Morales was named a finalist for the position in July, and emerged as one of two top candidates to lead the small city's police force in August.

Morales has not yet formally announced he is taking the job.

