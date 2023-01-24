Fiserv Forum joins 'Safe Place' initiative, providing safe location for community members

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Fiserv Forum is joining the Safe Place initiative, a national program that provides underrepresented members of our community a safe place to call the police for help.

According to a news release, the safe place is for all members of the community including the LGBTQIA+ community and victims of human trafficking.

A logo will be placed on the building, signifying it's a safe location for anyone to call 911, should they feel unsafe or need help. The Bucks said that logo will be placed on the service entrance on Highland Ave. off of N. 6th Street.

TMJ4 A sticker showing a rainbow shield with the words "Safe Place" is a sign that the place is ready to help victims of human trafficking and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are crime victims connect with the police.

Any business with an accessible public space can join the Safe Place initiative, just fill out the form on the Milwaukee Police website and they will send you a free decal.

The Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood was the first to join the initiative.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Police, and Mayor Cavalier Johnson will officially be announcing the addition of Fiserv to the program Tuesday at 10 a.m.

