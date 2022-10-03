Milwaukee police launch initiative to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ community, human trafficking victims

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department launched a new initiative to create safe spaces for crime victims.

A sticker showing a rainbow shield with the words "Safe Place" is a sign that the location is ready to help victims of human trafficking and members of the LGBTQ+ community who are crime victims connect with the police.

"They understand that there's someone who's willing to embrace them and to bring them into safety," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "They need to know where they can turn to, so use a symbol such as this being able to be a beacon to those who are being harmed."

Chief Norman and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the "Safe Place Program" on Monday. It is an effort that originated in Seattle, Washington. Establishments must apply and be approved to be designated a safe place by police and receive the sticker.

The Iron Horse Hotel Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood was the first to join the initiative.

"We’re excited to help the community. We have associates who are part of the LGBT community and support for all of us to feel safe," said Alan Di Leo, general manager at The Iron Horse Hotel.

The initiative comes after the city saw two transgender women killed in separate incidents this year. Chief Norman says they have been working on bringing the program to Milwaukee for months.

"I do think it's going to make a difference here," said Brad Schlaikowski, founder of Courage MKE which works with LGBTQ+ youth. "The younger generation that’s coming through right now is so much more open and seeing things like this in our community will give them that reassurance that they can live their authentic self no matter where they are because they know that our community is going to keep them safe."

