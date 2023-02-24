First woman, person of color appointed Port Milwaukee Director

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The first female and first person of color has been named the director of Port Milwaukee.

Jackie Carter officially took office on Thursday after a swearing-in ceremony at Milwaukee's City Hall. The swearing-in comes after the Milwaukee Common Council confirmed her appointment earlier this month.

In her new role, Carter will direct commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee. She will oversee a staff of about 20 people and administer Foreign Trade Zone No. 41.

Carter is the first woman and first person of color to hold the position. According to Port Milwaukee, she is a lifelong resident of Milwaukee and has worked in the local non-profit and public sector for over 20 years.

Most recently, she served as the Finance & Administration Officer for Port Milwaukee. In that role, she provided oversight of all Port business operations, including financial, human resource, and administrative functions.

"She has been integral in helping to shape the department’s strategic planning and grant funding efforts," Port Milwaukee stated in a news release.

Carter has a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University. Her Bachelor of Arts is from Alverno College, where she double majored in Business & Management and Professional Communication.

"She is a wife, mother, and minister who plays an integral role in reshaping the spiritual and socio-economic legacy of her family and community," Port Milwaukee's news release says.

