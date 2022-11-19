Plane filled with more than 50 dogs crash lands into the hearts of their rescuers

TMJ4's Julia Fello will have this full story on TMJ4 News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

A plane filled with more than 50 dogs crash-landed into a Pewaukee Golf Course and into the hearts of their rescuers.

Dogs who survived Tuesday's plane crash are getting forever homes and some animals are going to the first responders who saved them.

The story of the plane crashing with more than 50 adoptable dogs on board seems to have tugged at everyone's heartstrings. People are amazed everyone on board survived, especially after both wings of the plane came off when it crashed.

All of the rescuers seemed to have fallen in love with the dogs that were on their way from down south to be adopted by the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS).

Their applications have sped through the process and many dogs were taken to their new homes on Friday.

We met three firefighters with the Lake Country Department who rescued dogs they helped on the scene. They say they feel as though they are the ones who have been rescued.

Firefighter-EMT Elle Steitzer was one of the first on the scene, "It could have been a lot worse for sure, just absolutely these are the luckiest dogs in the world."

Which is one of the reasons why she is calling her new puppy "Lucky."

Deputy Fire Chief Anthony Wasielewski says his newly adopted dog "Marley" lept into his arms during the rescue.

"I told my wife the story. After that she goes, I think we need to go get her," he said.

Firefighter-Paramedic Amber Christian felt a nagging to adopt her little boy "Artemis" after responding to the miraculous event.

"It takes a certain heart to do our job and it doesn't turn off when you go home," she said.

There are dozens more still yet to be adopted. Visit the Humane Animal Wellness Society to learn more.

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip