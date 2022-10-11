Watch Now
First Lady Jill Biden traveling to Milwaukee for teachers union event

Dr. Jill Biden will speak at Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner" event.
Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden
Posted at 6:25 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 07:25:27-04

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden is traveling to Milwaukee on Wednesday for an event with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, the White House says.

Dr. Biden will speak at Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner" event.

The White House did not give any details on what Biden will be specifically doing during the events.

This comes about three weeks after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee to meet with local Democrats and Latino leaders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

