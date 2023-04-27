First cruise ship of the season to arrive in Milwaukee next week

MILWAUKEE — The first cruise ship to arrive in Milwaukee for the 2023 season is expected next week! Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced the first cruise passengers of the season will dock in Milwaukee Harbor on May 4.

The Viking Octantis' will be the first of 31 port calls planned for the season. Around 12,000 passengers are expected to visit the city this summer.

According to a news release, this is the second season Viking will designate Milwaukee as an embarkation and debarkation port for its Great Lakes itineraries.

“Milwaukee is a great destination, filled with attractions and hospitality. People from around the globe are taking notice of our city,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “This is a wonderful example of how local and regional partnerships are creating new excitement and activity in Milwaukee. I’m looking forward to more international cruise passengers traveling to America’s Fresh Coast this year, and beyond.”

The arrival comes after a successful 2022 season when the city saw an "unprecedented number of international passengers and cruise vessels."

“Port Milwaukee’s Great Lakes cruise industry has elevated our profile within the community and around the world. More residents are becoming familiar with Port Milwaukee’s work because of this new tourism sector, and we’re excited for more growth in the years ahead,” said Jackie Carter, Director of Port Milwaukee. “The Port is looking forward to another successful Great Lakes recreational cruise season in 2023.”

You can keep track of what ships are docked or in the area on the Port Milwaukee website.

