Find out who won a free gala in the Baird Center's brand-new rooftop ballroom

MILWAUKEE — Expansion work continues at the Baird Center. Leaders say the $450 million project is on time and on budget.

Meanwhile, there is an announcement about one of the first events to be held in the new rooftop ballroom.

The small team that makes up the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin is gaining big support — the staff recently learned the non-profit is the recipient of the 2024 Gala Giveaway!

"I'm trying not to cry," said Rechelle Chaffee, the executive director of ASSEW. "Obviously, we're nonprofit, small and mighty! We don't get federal funding. We have to work every day to keep the lights on and bring the programs."

Chaffee says planning and hosting a yearly gala is essential because it helps fundraise nearly half of the non-profit's annual operating budget. And it's why she calls this gift from the Baird Center — a blessing. "We'll be able to basically take what we would spend and put that right back into programs and services. This is beyond the scope of what we ever thought. It's going to be the biggest, baddest gala we ever had," she added with a laugh.

The surprise took more than six months to plan. "We announced this opportunity in January, and quite frankly, did not know how many applicants we were going to get," explained Marty Brooks, the president and CEO of Wisconsin Center District.

176 non-profits applied for the chance to receive free room rental at the Baird Center, a catered meal, and audio-visual credit of up to $15,000. In the future, those organizations will have another chance — the WCD hopes the gala giveaway will become an annual event.

The Baird Center's new rooftop ballroom, where the free gala will be hosted, is set to open in May of 2024. Brooks says once the new convention center makes its debut he's most looking forward to hearing from the people who come and use the building. "We're not going to know if we were successful until the users come in and react," he added.

Brooks says during the planning process the WCD team visited other venues across the county to learn what attracts conventions, today. "A lot of about coming to conventions and meetings, and coming to a city, is experiencing the facility as well as the community," he explained while pointing out that collaborative space is just as important as the actual meeting rooms. He believes attendees are typically seeking one-on-one connection — something that he says often happens in a convention center's common spaces.

The Baird Center will integrate local art and a water feature in the lobby that is designed to give a nod to the Great Lakes.

"We're hopeful that from a cutting-edge technology standpoint — as well as reacting to how people attend meetings — that we're going to be one of the trend-setting facilities."

