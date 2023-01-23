Gala Giveaway: Wisconsin Center to honor nonprofit at new rooftop ballroom

MILWAUKEE — You could win a gala for your nonprofit at the Wisconsin Center!

The Wisconsin Center recently announced its first annual Gala Giveaway where one Wisconsin 501(c)(3) organization will be awarded a complimentary 2024 gala. The Gala Giveaway will be held in Wisconsin Center's new rooftop ballroom and feature a three-course meal and four bottles of wine (two red, two white) per table for up to 500 guests.

According to the Wisconsin Center, the gala package also includes pre-function space for registration and silent auction, full use of sweeping rooftop terraces, and standard tables, chairs, linens, and place settings. You will also receive a complimentary service change, as well as a $15,000 stipend for audio-visual services.

Staff with the Wisconsin Center District will volunteer 40 hours to the winning organization's cause.

The event would be hosted in 2024. Applications are due March 31. For more information and to apply, visit GalaGiveaway.com.

The Wisconsin Center began its $420 million expansion last spring with its first large concrete pour. The expansion is nearly doubling the size of the Wisconsin Center. The new rooftop ballroom is set to open in spring 2024.

Click here to see renderings and details on the project from the Wisconsin Center District.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip