Final approval: Microsoft's $1 billion data center moves forward in Racine County

RACINE, Wis. — Microsoft's $1 billion investment is moving forward in Racine County after final approval for the proposed data center near the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant.

Microsoft officials are eager to get started on their project and begin building.

"It's got all of the infrastructure. It's the size that we need. It's ready to go. It's a perfect parcel of land," Paul Englis, global director of community research and engagement for Microsoft, said.

Microsoft representatives say there are a number of benefits to moving the tech company's presence to Racine County, including providing hundreds of jobs in construction, engineering, IT, and more.

"This is a place where Microsoft will recruit and hire and hopefully retain employees," Englis said.

Along with job creation, Englis says Microsoft will be able to invest back into surrounding communities and businesses and help the entire area thrives.

"Our community investments are really designed to help bring economic inclusion and help sort of bridge the digital divide," Englis said. "We help with the curriculum, we donate equipment to the schools so they can have labs for the students to work on, we provide scholarships."

Matt Mauntamuro, CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, shares, "I look forward to the opportunity for our member businesses to partner and collaborate with Microsoft as they enter Racine County."

And that is something residents, including Alfonso Gardner, are happy to hear. He says he has some reservations about the company coming to the area, and wants the tech company to help improve the lives of Black families in the county.

"Microsoft needs to understand when they come here they have to deal with everybody. Everybody has to get an opportunity," Gardner said. "Only 8 percent of Blacks in this county have a bachelor's degree. Microsoft can help with that. I'm going to make sure they get with the Black community."

And that is a promise Microsoft officials say they are dedicated to keeping.

