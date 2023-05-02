Filipino restaurant Meat on the Street to close after nine years

MILWAUKEE — After nine years in business, and two months at the Milwaukee Public Museum, Meat on the Street is closings its doors, according to reports.

OnMilwaukee and the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Tuesday that the Filipino-inspired restaurant is closing its doors and dissolving the company after nine years in business.

Siblings and co-owners Alexa and Matthew Alfaro left college to pursue their food truck dreams so they opened Meat on the Street in 2014, with one food truck.

Over the years, the business grew and added more food trucks. The Alfaro's also opened a brick-and-mortar location along with catering services.

OnMilwaukee said with their venture, the two singlehandedly introduced and educated local consumers about Filipino fare and culture.

Now, however, they have decided to dissolve the business. Alexa told our partners at the BizJournal that she and her brother don't think they will want to be in the food and beverage industry come five or ten years from now.

“We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and the Milwaukee community for supporting us over the years,” Matthew Alfaro said in a statement to the BizJournal. “It has been an incredible journey, and we are proud of what we have accomplished. However, it’s time for us to pursue new opportunities and challenges.”

