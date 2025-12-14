Trial starts Monday for Milwaukee County judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant avoid ICE arrest

MILWAUKEE — A high-profile federal trial begins Monday for Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape arrest by federal agents in a case that has drawn national attention from the Trump administration.

Dugan faces charges of concealing a person and obstruction after prosecutors allege she interfered when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attempted to arrest Eduardo Flores Ruiz at the Milwaukee courthouse in April. The Mexican immigrant was in the country illegally.

According to the federal indictment, Dugan "falsely told federal agents they needed a judicial warrant to make the arrest." Prosecutors also allege she directed Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to exit through a non-public jury door.

The escape attempt was unsuccessful. Flores-Ruiz was arrested after a brief chase outside the courthouse, which was captured on camera.

Days later, Dugan was arrested. FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on X showing her leaving the courthouse in handcuffs, which has garnered 38 million views.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW."

Federal prosecutors handling the case in the Milwaukee office include Richard Frohling, Kelly Brown Watzka and Keith Alexander.

Dugan has maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings.

"We're ready for trial," Jason Luczak, Dugan's defense lawyer, said in September.

Dugan's defense team attempted to have the case dismissed, claiming judicial immunity. During the summer, 130 retired state and federal judges signed a letter supporting the dismissal.

However, U.S District Judge Lynn Adelman ultimately denied the motion.

The case has sparked protests on the steps of the federal courthouse in Milwaukee, with demonstrators holding anti-ICE signs.

Dugan has been suspended with pay from her $175,000-a-year judicial duties pending the outcome of the trial.

In addition to Luczak, Dugan's legal team includes former US Attorney Steven Biskupic and Nicole Masnica.

Jury selection was December 11th, 12 jurors and two alternates are now set to hear the case. In September, Dugan's defense lawyer talked about the jury selection process.

"What we're doing is we're trying to find a way to pick a jury in a fair way so that the judge can have a fair trial and the government can have a fair trial too," Luczak said.

Fourteen jurors are now set to hear the USA vs. Dugan case Monday morning.

Judge Adelman said the trial could take at least five days before it goes to the jury.

