FBI needs your help finding info after cop shoots Milwaukee suspect to death

A suspect was killed and a bystander was injured after a shootout between police and a homicide suspect in Milwaukee's entertainment district on Friday, Sept. 2.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 09, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) and FBI are requesting the public's help gathering any media documenting an incident in which an officer shot and killed a man near Edison and Juneau on Friday, Sept. 2.

A suspect was killed and a bystander was injured after a shootout between police and a homicide suspect in Milwaukee's entertainment district around 11: 15 p.m.

Milwaukee police saw the homicide suspect's car near 22nd and National and a pursuit began. The pursuit ended when the car became disabled. The suspect then got out of the car and began to fire shots at officers. Police returned fire. A bullet struck a 22-year-old woman from Hudson who was in the area. It is unknown whose bullet hit the woman. The suspect was killed on scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MAIT and FBI are looking for any electronic media that can assist in the investigation of the events leading up to, during, and after the shooting. To help, you are urged to submit information and electronic media on the FBI's website.

The suspect killed was identified as Ernest Terrell Blakney, who was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, attempted mutilation of a corpse, felony bail jumping, false imprisonment, and armed robbery. Prosecutors say Blakney killed his girlfriend and then burned his home to hide the crime.

