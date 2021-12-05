Watch
Fauci says early reports encouraging about Omicron variant

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. U.S. health officials said Sunday, Dec. 5 that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden's chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN's “State of the Union” that scientists need more information before drawing conclusion's about omicron's severity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 15:13:14-05

ASSOCIATED PRESS — U.S. health officials say that while the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading in the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than Delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations.

President Joe Biden’s chief medial adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Nation” scientists need more information before drawing conclusion’s about Omicron’s severity. But reports from South Africa, where it emerged and is becoming the dominant strain, suggest hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.

Omicron had been detected in about a third of U.S. states by Sunday.

Fauci said the Biden administration is considering lifting travel restrictions against noncitizens entering the United States from several African countries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

