Father and daughter shot at on Highway 67 between Oconomowoc and Ashippun

ASHIPPUN — The Village of Lac La Belle Police Department is investigating multiple reports of cars being hit while driving on HWY 67 between Oconomowoc and Ashippun.

"This could have been way worse," Ashippun resident Steve Engel said.

Engel and his 7-year-old daughter were driving home from gymnastics last Thursday night when something loud hit his driver's side door.

"Both my daughter and I at the exact same time was like, 'what was that? '" Engel said.

He said a car was driving by as they were driving north on Highway 67.

"As soon as that car got next to me, we heard a really loud bang," Engel said.

With a million thoughts running through his mind, one stayed constant.

"In my head, I was like that was way louder than a rock," Engel said.

Once he got home, reality sank in.

"I got out and looked at it. And I'm like, it looks like what I don't want it to be. Ya know it looks like a bullet hole," Engel said.

Lac La Belle police said this has happened to several drivers on Highway 67 between Oconomowoc and Ashippun. They're investigating it as criminal damage to property.

"You don't want more people to be involved. You don't want it to be a repetitive-type thing. At least I guess with it being more than one, you know that you are not alone and there are other people it happened to," Engel said.

TMJ4 spoke to another person who said their car was hit on Thursday as well. The driver said she was on her way home on Thursday night when the same thing happened to her.

"Like you don't know what's happening when it happened. It just happened so fast, and it was more of the once we realized what happened, and then you start thinking about it, and the gravity of it kinda hits you," Engel said.

Now Engel and at least a handful of other drivers are faced with big dents in their cars and fearful thoughts as they drive Highway 67.

"I would really hope that they catch whoever did it, and I mean obviously in the end you don't want it to happen again," Engel said.

Lac La Belle police are handling the investigation. If you know anything, give them a call.

