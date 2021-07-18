Fans welcome home the Milwaukee Bucks as they fly into Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are one game away from winning the NBA championship after a thrilling game Saturday night.

Excitement from fans filled the Fiserv Forum, and of course, outside at the Deer District as the Bucks won game 5.

TMJ 4 Monica Rogall waiting for the team

After watching an exhilarating game Bucks super fan Monica Rogall knew exactly where she wanted to be with the team flying into town.

"I only had a couple hours of sleep the night before, but I didn't care because it's the Bucks and we're going to kick butt," Rogall said.

TMJ 4 Bucks fans outside the airport

Rogall like many other fans parked outside the Mitchell International Airport well into the night and early morning hoping to see the Bucks arrive.

Some fans even slept in their cars.

Dawn Daly was among the few who stayed until 6 a.m. hoping to see the Bucks land. She came back with her family Sunday afternoon and explained why she is a hardcore fan.

TMJ 4 Dawn Daly waiting for the team to arrive

"They're just a great group of guys that are good role models and have integrity," Dawn stated.

Those qualities are something her grandson Carter picked up on.

"I just love how they share the ball." Carter said. "They're not greedy and they pass it out."

As for the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo he's requesting one thing from the fans ahead of the highly anticipated game 6.

In a twitter video on the Milwaukee Bucks page He said he want Bucks fans to be loud and that the team needs this from them.

Judging by how things have gone in the past, the Deer District and the city of Milwaukee will be nothing short of loud and proud on Tuesday.

