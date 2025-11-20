BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Marcus Majestic is giving moviegoers the full Emerald City treatment during the Opening Week of "Wicked: For Good."
From costumes to colorful treats, fans are celebrating long before they head into the theater. Green and pink ICEEs — along with matching caramel corn — are among the themed offerings drawing big smiles.
Twelve-year-old Carter is a huge fan. When asked how huge, he didn’t hesitate: “Really big… bigger probably than this whole movie theater!”
The lobby is filled with photo ops, fandom displays, and fans dressed as their favorite Shiz-U characters. Theater leaders say that’s exactly the experience they hoped to create.
“I hope they come to the theater and have so much fun, seeing it with a crowd like it’s meant to be seen," said Angela Smetana of Marcus Theaters.
Moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early — because the magic starts well before showtime.
Watch: Fans get a ‘Wicked’ welcome at Marcus Majestic for opening week of Wicked: For Good
