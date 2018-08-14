Family says suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was mentally ill

MILWAUKEE -- We're learning more about what led up to Monday's deadly shooting of a 48-year-old man by Milwaukee Police. The suspect's brother said he was mentally ill and reached out for help in the wrong way.

Cordeous Reynolds stopped by 10th and Burnham Tuesday afternoon to reflect on the life his brother lived at the place where he died.

"If they just gave him a second or a minute to just try to talk him down, he would have talked down," said Reynolds. "He's that type of guy."

Milwaukee police were after Reynold's brother Monday after he fled from them earlier in the day.

Officers pulled him over late in the afternoon on S. 10th.

"They were doing a routine stop," said witness Isaias Ramirez. "As soon as they stopped, he opened the door and put the gun to his head."

Ramirez claims he witnessed the entire incident. It happened right in front of his house.

"How many times did they ask him to drop the gun?" we asked. "Honestly, I can't even tell you it happened so fast, but I did hear it a few times."

"It was a sad situation, I don't want to blame them at all because I know the job they do, but it just put everybody in a tough spot," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said all his family can do now is try to remember the good times they shared with his brother.

"He was a good guy at heart, just a lot of issues over time mentally where it needed to be dealt with," Reynolds said.

Reynolds feels the worst for his brother's kids and grandkids who happened to be in the car with him right before he was killed.

"He's got kids, grandkids, plenty of grandkids and that's who I worry about, that's who's going to miss him the most," he said.

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene. The suspect's name has not been released.

The two officers who shot at the suspect have been placed on paid leave. Neighboring police departments are handling the investigation.