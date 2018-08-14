No evidence found after report of shots fired on Milwaukee interstate
1:10 PM, Aug 14, 2018
4:02 PM, Aug 14, 2018
MILWAUKEE -- All southbound lanes of I-43 at Fond du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee were closed for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon after a false report of shots fired on the interstate, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
Witnesses reported hearing three shots fired and seeing a vehicle strike the median wall. But after searching for evidence, deputies couldn't find any bullet casings. No victims made a complaint, and no shooting injuries were reported to local hospitals, the sheriff's office says.