Milwaukee police officers shoot, kill suspect during traffic stop on city's south side

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police officers shot and killed a wanted man on the city’s south side. It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Monday near 10th and Burnham.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said two officers shot at the suspect when he appeared with a gun.

Before crime scene tape surrounded the south side neighborhood, those in the area said they heard around four or five shots fired.

"Everyone heard them, everyone was out seeing what was going on,” said Guadalupe Berrios.

Berrios owns a bar at the corner of 10th and Maple, which is just a block away from where the deadly shooting occurred. He said he was inside when he heard several rounds.

“Bang, bang, bang, and that’s when they found whoever they were looking for,” Berrios said.

Chief Morales said officers were after a 48-year-old man who fled from them earlier in the day. Those officers were able to pull him over on S. 10th late Monday afternoon.

"The suspect exited the vehicle with a firearm and shots were fired,” Morales said. “Two officers shot and the suspect died as a result of those injuries. He died on scene."

Morales said a gun was recovered at the scene and that the suspect was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants.

"The suspect was wanted for a violation of probation and I believe it's a domestic violence warrant,” Morales said. “Both active warrants."

Back at Berrios’ bar of 30 years, he said, unfortunately, this is nothing new.

"It's going on in this neighborhood all the time,” he said. “You've got people chasing people, shooting them down."

Morales said the two officers involved were not hurt. One has 20 years of experience, the other has six. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team with members from Waukesha, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Greenfield, Oak Creek and Marquette will handle the investigation.