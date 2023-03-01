Family remembers trans woman killed; advocate speaks to dangers of being yourself

MILWAUKEE — The family of Cashay Henderson and members of the transgender community are remembering her spirit of confidence and reminding other trans women of the dangers of just being yourself.

Her cousin, Victoria Beck, said Henderson had posted on her Facebook about transgender friends dying and even said once she was glad "RIP" was not yet in front of her own name.

"I don’t want it to be to the point she’s [Henderson] just another case, that she’s just another transgender female who was murdered and it’s unsolved. I don’t want that to happen to my cousin,"

said Beck.

On Sunday, Henderson was found shot to death in her apartment near 29th and Villard. Police said a fire had been set in the building, leading to the discovery of her body. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects.

Neither family nor community advocates, like Monei Evans, know exactly why it happened, but Evans is familiar with the violence facing transgender people.

"Being shot, being stabbed. I went through it all. I've been through it all," said Evans, herself a Black trans woman and peer navigator at Milwaukee NGO Diverse and Resilient. "One day of my life I was just like, I have to know when to stay, when to go, what to say, what to do, cause I gotta make it home."

At Diverse and Resilient, Evans now shares her experiences with young trans women.

"In the summertime, if you see a group of people right there and you already know, turn around and go the other way. It's not about being scared. It's about making it home without a scratch on you," said Evans.

Diverse and Resilient offers many resources to transgender people, from peer conversations about harm reduction and safety to financial help on bills and advice on legal issues. Her message to all trans people — be yourself, but know that until society changes, you can't let your guard down.

"I just want to tell the trans girls to be careful. Be very aware. I treat like like boxing. I protect myself at all times. No matter where I'm at. It's just a must," said Evans.

According to the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, there were 38 trans deaths nationally last year and at least six murders have been reported so far this year.

The center said that discrimination against trans people impacts their ability to find work, housing, and healthcare, leaving many more vulnerable to homelessness, violence, and death.

Henderson's family has created a memorial fundraiser to help cover the costs to return her body to Chicago, her hometown, and funeral costs.

"I want her to be remembered for her bubbly giving spirit. For her confidence, the confidence that she reflected on other people. The confidence she gave other people to be their true genuine selves," said Beck.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip