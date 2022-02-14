Family remembers 15-year-old killed in a shooting as happy and caring

MILWAUKEE — The 15-year-old girl that was fatally shot on Sunday has been identified as Gabrielle Landry-Johnson.

Family members said the teen went by Gabby. Her sister and mother told TMJ4 News an argument that involved other people sparked the shooting.

"Gabby she was a sweetheart. She was loving. She was caring," said Treana Johnson, Gabby's older sister. "She was very overprotective of her family, of all of us. She loved everybody."

According to Milwaukee Police, Gabby was shot near 65th and Thurston on Sunday. She died at Children's Wisconsin. Investigators said it all started with an argument and a 23-year-old man was arrested.

Treana said that the argument included members of their extended family.

"My sister just lost her life from being with some careless people," Treana said.

Gabby's older sister said she went to North Division High School and dreamed of becoming a nurse to help others.

"They just took that away from her," Treana said.

Gabby's family is frustrated that they don't know the whole truth of what happened. In the meantime, Treana had this message for the shooter.

"You lived way more of a life than she ever did. She was still a kid," said Treana.

Police have not identified the shooter. Charges are expected in the next few days.

Gabby's family wanted to express their gratitude to the team at Children's Wisconsin for trying to save her.

