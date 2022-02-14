Watch
15-year-old girl killed in shooting, suspect arrested

Sal Sendik
Posted at 8:23 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 21:23:22-05

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating the killing of a 15-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Sunday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say the 15-year-old was shot during an argument in the 5700 block of N. 65th St. at about 2:00 p.m. Sunday. She was later pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin just after 4:00 p.m., the Medical Examiner's Office said in a tweet.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested, according to police, and will be charged in the coming days.

The Medical Examiner's Office says the girl's autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

