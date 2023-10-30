Family remembers 12-year-old killed in horrific crash; 4-year-old brother still hospitalized

MILWAUKEE — A candlelight vigil and balloon release is planned Monday night to remember a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash Saturday near 76th and Bobolink Place.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at approximately 4:07 p.m., on the 5900 block of N. 76th St. The 30-year-old driver was traveling south on the 6000 block of N 76th St., at a high speed and drove off the roadway at the southwest intersection of N 76th St and W Florist Ave. The vehicle drove approximately 300 feet across the lots of 2 businesses before collided with a tree on W. Bobolink Pl. A unrestrained 11-year-old passenger [family corrected to 12 years old] sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A unrestrained 4-year-old passenger sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was taken into custody and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. MILWAUKEE POLICE

Family identified the victim as 12-year-old Ja'Mario Johnson Junior.

JA’MARIO JOHNSON JUNIOR FAMILY

"He was such a joyous young man, very smart," said Nicole Quezaire, who says she is the boy's godmother.

Quezaire says the family is asking for everyone to wear blue and white at Monday night's vigil.

Blue is for the boy's favorite color, and white because he was so pure.

"It's going to be very hard on our family, this sudden loss of him...We're waiting on the police department to do their investigation before we come to any conclusions. All I know is that his mom was driving."

Police say the driver was taken into custody, and the 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital. At last check Quezaire says the 4-year-old is still hospitalized.

