Police investigate fatal crash near 76th and Florist

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News at least one person is dead following a crash just south of 76th and Florist Ave on Saturday.

Police are on-scene conducting an investigation.

Our reporter at the scene said traffic in the area is being temporarily re-routed amid the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

