Family opens up about son's recovery after bonfire explosion, expresses gratitude for community support

MILWAUKEE — As four of the Pulaski bonfire explosion victims continue to get care in Milwaukee, one of the families opened up about their son's experience.

"We would rather be laying in that hospital bed than having him lay there. It's not fair but it is what it is," said Tammy Brzeczkowski.

The emotions are overwhelming for Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowksi after their 18-year-old son Brandon suffered severe burns in the explosion.

"We have a huge family and huge faith and we're gonna get through that and he'll be back to normal very soon," Bruce said.

Brandon is the youngest of three boys and a recent graduate of Pulaski High School. His parents described him as someone who loves the outdoors, fishing, and just discovered a passion for golf.

It will be a while before that return to normalcy.

"He's doing as well as can be expected. I think he's frustrated at times because he can't communicate to us, but I'm hoping we can help lift his spirits up," said Tammy.

If there are no setbacks, Brandon's family expects he'll be at the Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee for the next 4-6 weeks.

In the meantime, they are deeply touched by the outpouring of community support.

"You just can't imagine. People we don't even know donating money and gas cards, it just warms the heart," Bruce said.

"It's been tough, but we are gonna get through this with everyone's help," said Tammy.

After Brandon leaves the burn center, his mom said he will have to make trips back as he continues his recovery.

The burn center in Milwaukee first opened in 1958 and is widely known for its state-of-the-art resources and a team of experts. It usually gets cases that are more complicated than what a typical emergency room would handle.

"That would include burns over 10% of the body surface area, burns that are deep degree burns, burns that happened on the face or specialized areas like hands and feet," said Nicholas Meyer, the burn center director. "Those are the types of things where a burn center is the best place for a patient, because again the burn center has this whole team approach including surgeons and therapist but also the psychological support."

