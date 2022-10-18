Five victims remain in Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion

MILWAUKEE — A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.

Five of the young victims are still being treated at the burn center at Columbia St. Mary's, including a teenager from Brookfield. The teen was transferred from UW Health's burn and wound center in Madison.

All five are on the fifth floor, which brings them some peace to their families who say they are getting through this together.

Lily Koellner from Brookfield is studying to be a firefighter and EMT. She has serious burns on her face, hands, and legs. She was visiting friends in Pulaski.

Koellner family Lily Koellner from Brookfield was transferred to Columbia St Mary’s Burn Center from UW Health Burn & Wound Clinic.

Brandon Brzeczkowski will undergo skin graft surgery on Wednesday. His mom, Tammy, says doctors are still trying to make sure he doesn't lose his hands.

Brzeczkowski family Brandon Brzeczkowski

With a breathing tube in, he must write what he wants to say. Tammy got a heartbreaking message from him saying, "I want to go home."

Brzeczkowski family Brandon Brzeczkowski wrote from his hospital bed to his mom that he wants to go home.

Isaac Nelson is also scheduled for his first surgery on Wednesday. Similar to his friends, he will face many more in the weeks ahead. His mom, Julie, shares that hew as able to walk a little and eat for the first time since the bonfire explosion.

Nelson family Isaac Nelson

Benjamin Van Asten was knocked unconscious when it happened and his clothes caught on fire. He has burns on over 40% of his body.

Van Austen family Benjamin Van Austen

Kiera Duchateau, the youngest of the kids injured in the incident and being treated in Milwaukee, is a sophomore in high school. She has severe burns on her face, hands, legs, and feet.

Duchateau family Keira Duchateau

"There's just people all over that are trying to reach out and help in any way they can," Mallory Kitchen shared.

There are individual fundraisers for all of these kids, and Kitchen started a collective one.

"When something affects a small town like this, everybody finds out about it very quickly," Kitchen said. "In some of the social media groups, people are like, 'how can we help, what can we do?'"

The money she raises will go to helping those being treated in Milwaukee pay for gas, hotels, and meals. Many of their parents have other children still at home in Pulaski.

"Providing meals for their family still here as these parents are now split between their home and their child that really needs them right now," Kitchen said.

Two young men from Pulaski have been released from the burn unit in Milwaukee and are back home. They will still be traveling to the city over the next month for skin graph suergeries. One of them said in a post online that he is in a lot of pain.

Here is a list of the fundraiser set up for victims:



