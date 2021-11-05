Family of Jaheem Clark, suspect in Major Harris case, speaks out

MILWAUKEE — The family of Jaheem Clark, the Milwaukee man police identified as the prime suspect in the abduction of 3-year-old Major Harris last month and the death of the boys mother, has spoke out for the first time.

Clark's family claim the 20-year-old was framed. The family also stated they want a more thorough investigation into his death.

Milwaukee police say Clark killed himself as they closed-in on him during their search for Harris.

The boy's mother, Mallery Muenzenberger was found shot to death in the backyard of Clark's home.

Clark's mom talked about finding the body.

"I woke up, we saw it, and we called the police because we had no idea," Lashawnda Lee said. "What sense does it make to kill someone and leave them in your own backyard where you live, where your mom lives."

Clark's family says they do not believe Clark killed himself. They say there were signs he was beat up. However, the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office rules Clark died by suicide, with no other trauma to his body.

