Family of 16-year-old killed in Racine says community must "step-up" to end teen-on-teen violence

RACINE, Wis. — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Racine last week is speaking up amid the ongoing teen-on-teen violence spike happening in the community.

Their conversation with TMJ4 News comes just one day after 15-year-old Zontell Junior made his initial court appearance. Junior is facing first-degree intentional homicide and use of dangerous weapon charges in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Quentin Smith.

Police say the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 12 near the intersection of Case and De Koven in Racine.

"We have an epidemic here. It's an epidemic problem. Violence with the teenagers, it needs to stop," said Ray Smith, Quentin's grandfather.

He and Quentin's uncle, Kyle Smith, say Quentin was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was shot and killed.

Court documents say Quentin and two other teens, including Junior, were hanging out at a home and smoking marijuana. That's when a witness told investigators that Junior decided he wanted to shoot Quentin because he "messes with the opps."

In other words, Junior believed Quentin was involved with a rival gang in Racine.

Quentin's family is disputing that narrative.

"He was a good kid. Like a lot of us at 16, he made some mistakes, but he was not a gang member," said Kyle Smith.

Quentin's family is now calling on the community to act.

"Even if it wasn't my nephew, this is ridiculous," Kyle said. "When's it going to stop?"

They say the gun violence must end and that adults in the community must play a bigger role in looking out for Racine youth.

"Us as a community, us as parents, us as adults need to step up. Even if it's not your kid, I feel that everybody needs to do this together as a community and try to fix this," he said.

That call for vigilance and peace comes as Racine experiences an uptick in homicides and shootings this year.

"This is the worst hurt I've ever had," said Ray.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up as the Smith family now prepares to lay Quentin to rest.

Meanwhile, Junior is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due back in court later this month.

