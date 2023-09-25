Family grateful son is alive after teen hit by car on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — The family of a boy hit by a car and injured on Fond du Lac Avenue says they're grateful, and lucky, he's alive.

"There was so many people out there that helped. And my son just wants to thank everybody who helped him," said Mary Gorecki, the boy's mother.

Milwaukee Police said they're now investigating the incident on Sunday night near 35th and Fond du Lac. They say the 14-year-old, identified by family as Malachi Willis, was crossing the road when he was hit.

Police say the 20-year-old driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Gorecki said her son was hit by the car after he ran into the road, fleeing, she claimed, a man who attacked him inside a local store.

Police have not confirmed any details about the attack. An employee at the store said he recalled an accident on the road but nothing inside the shop.

Willis has a liver laceration, as well as many cuts and bruises, but will likely avoid surgery and return home to recover on Friday, according to his mom.

"I do want to thank everyone for helping my nephew. It could've been worse than what it is, but it's not," said Angel Holmes, Willis' aunt.

The family said they're waiting to hear more from police, and they don't blame the driver for what happened.

"He could've took off. And he didn't. He stayed there through the whole thing," said Gorecki. "And I just thank his mom 'cause she raised a good son. And I thank that family for everything and I just want them to know [my son's] OK."

