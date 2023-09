MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The incident happened around 7:30 P.M. on Sunday. His condition is unknown at this time. It's unclear if the driver stayed on the scene.

Milwaukee Police were called out to the incident.

