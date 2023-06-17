Family and friends search for answers after woman found dead in alley

MILWAUKEE — A community gathers to search for answers in the death of a 33-year-old woman.

Elizabeth ‘Lisa’ Rocha was found dead in an alley near 12th and Mineral on June 5. Police say her cause of death is still under investigation.

Submitted

On Friday, family and friends spoke to neighbors in the area she was found hoping to find out what happened to her.

“You're a human being,” said Alesha Gray, a friend of Rochas. “Nobody deserves to be killed and left in the alley like they're a bag of garbage.”

The group came together to release 33 balloons in her honor and walked around the neighborhood where she was found, handing out fliers asking anyone who may have seen anything that night to reach out.

“We want her face to be seen, we want to be the voice for her cause she can no longer be the voice for herself,” said Nichelle Currie. “We’re doing all we can ourselves to put the pieces together and try to find justice for her.”

Submitted

Elizabeth left behind two young girls. TMJ4 asked her youngest, Gigi, what she'll remember most about her mother:

“That she loved me," said the 8-year-old. "I want justice for my mom”

Justice her family and friends say she deserves.

“Her girls deserve answers, we can't just let her be another cold case,” said Currie.

Those there Friday determined to keep her memory alive while they wait on answers.

