Families looking to stay cool and beat the heat as thousands remain without electricity

MILWAUKEE — Whether it's taking a dip in the pool or just staying in the shade, people who've lost electricity in Milwaukee are doing everything they can to beat the heat as they anxiously wait for their power to turn back on.

"This has been a terrible, terrible day and a half so far," said Milwaukee resident, Rahman Wilson.

Wilson says he's been without power since 7 p.m. last night, which hasn't made it easy for him to find some relief from the heat.

"It's hotter in the house than it is outside. We definitely need to find somewhere where we can go cool off, as it's too hot out here today," said Wilson.

TMJ4

A potentially dangerous situation as families are without electricity and air conditioning with temperatures hovering near 90 degrees.

"We're standing real still right here in the shade, drinking plenty of water, we have to go back-and-forth to get a cooler," said another Milwaukee resident, Floyd Marshall.

"Really I don't want to move, because this is the best piece of wind we've had in a while so far, so I'm enjoying this even though we have no electricity," said Wilson.

That's why health officials are reminding people where they can go to keep cool.

"The other thing that you can think about are libraries that are open, museums, malls, parks," said Nick Tomar, the public health emergency response planning coordinator for the Milwaukee Health Department.

As well as area splash pads and beaches. But it's not just the heat that families are worried about.

"I believe if they don't hurry up and cut the stuff on, a lot of people are going to lose their groceries," said Marshall.

Until power comes back on, keep the fridge and freezer closed to keep temps down, hopefully allowing your food to stay fresh for as long as possible.

The families we talked to say it's also important to look out for your neighbors.

"We are a very, very close community over here. Everybody knows everybody. Especially the elders, they helped raise me around here, so yes I've definitely been checking on them," said Wilson

Health officials add that as we continue to battle these temps, it's important to stay hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothes, and limit your time outside in the sun.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip