Eye drop murder trial: Jury hears closing arguments

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Attorneys made closing arguments Monday morning in the homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski, a Franklin woman accused of killing a family friend by poisoning her with eye drops.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft.

Prosecutors accused her of killing 61-year-old Lynn Hernan five years ago. Kurczewski was Hernan's caregiver and one of only two people named in Hernan's will. Prosecutors say the alleged crime was motivated by greed.

"Ultimately [the medical examiner] told you, without hesitation, the poisoning in this case was at the hand of another. That's what homicide is," said Deputy District Attorney Abbie Nicoklie.

The defense has argued that Kurczewski was like a daugther to Hernan. Attorneys have also said Hernan was depressed, sick, abusing medication and took her own life.

"When somebody takes too many pills, the combination together can create exactly what happened here," said Defense Attorney Donna Kuchler in closing remarks. "Everyone at the scene concluded it was suicide. Ladies and gentlemen, it was a suicide. It looked like a suicide."

Kurczewski is being tried in Waukesha County Court. Judge Jennifer Dorow is presiding. The jury is now deliberating.

