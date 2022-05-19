Possible explosion at marine construction business in Eagle, Wisconsin

WAUKESHA CO. — Kettle Moraine Fire Department said it is responding to a fire on Chapman Lane in Eagle Thursday morning.

Multiple other fire units are reporting to the scene, and nearby businesses reported seeing smoke.

The Kettle Moraine fire chief said the fire is at a marina construction business on Chapman Lane. According to Google Maps, that business is Summerset Marine Construction.

Eagle Elementary School is about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine. A school official said staff felt shaking around 7:50 a.m. The building seemed to shake for a few seconds and staff wondered what was going on.

According to the school official, they could see smoke from the school but no one there was hurt, and there were no students in the school at the time.

Parents of students at the school said kids are being let out due to the explosion. The school has not confirmed.

A worker at Matt's Auto repair reported hearing a loud explosion and then seeing huge flames like in the movies. She said many roads are blocked off and there's a lot of smoke in the air.

Curt Dowdle of Dowdle Drywall is down the block from the business. He said he heard an explosion as well, and then saw fire and white smoke.

He said it sounded like a bomb had gone off, but his business is not being evacuated. He said Summerset would usually have people working at this time of the morning and is concerned people are hurt.

"We have friends down there," he said.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

