Exclusive Company employees raise money in hopes of purchasing Greenfield location

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Exclusive Company announced last week that it would be closing all of its stores including the one in Greenfield. However, some employees are hoping to buy it.

According to a GoFundMe, current and former employees at the Greenfield location want to buy the store and turn it into a new record store called "That Girl Records."

The name is in reference to a running joke between staff members and also has two media references: the 1966 show "That Girl" and the song "That Girl" by Beat Happening which was released in 1987.

The name, according to the GoFundMe is a tentative name.

If the employees raise enough money, they hope to make updates and improvements to the facility while still providing long-time customers with the entertainment they know and love.

To open That Girl Records, current and former employees are hoping to raise $100,000 on their GoFundMe. As of Thursday afternoon, they had raised over $2,000. The page said the closing process is happening fast, so it is a time-sensitive fundraiser.

Employees at the Greenfield locations aren't the only ones hoping to purchase an Exclusive Company location and turn it into a new record store. In fact, The Exclusive Company said their hope was for all of its locations to continue under new ownership as locally owned independent record stores.

An example is the Farwell Exclusive Company. Tanner Musgrove and her coworker Brian are hoping to purchase the Exclusive Company location on Farwell and turn it into Lilliput Records.

All of the stores will be a part of a phased closing schedule, which will include the liquidation of their entire inventory.

