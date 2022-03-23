Farwell Exclusive Company to close, new record store to take its place

MILWAUKEE — Farwell Exclusive Company, a Milwaukee record store, is closing. But, two current employees don't want to see that happen so they're considering buying it.

Tanner Musgrove and his coworker Brian want to open their own record store in the space, called Lilliput Records. According to their GoFundMe, they are currently negotiating a price for the Farwell location.

But, in order to make the dream a reality, Brian and Tanner are asking the public for help. They created a GoFundMe with a goal of $120,000 set in hopes that customers and community members would help the two purchase the store as well as its inventory.

Tanner and Brian said their goal is to have a smooth transition from the Exclusive Company to Lilliput Records. They explained the name Lilliput is in reference to the fantasy world island in Gulliver's Travels.

They said they see the name "working in tandem with the idea of the record store being a place you can escape to."

According to the GoFundMe page, the goal of the new store is to have something for everyone. Brian and Tanner hope to offer a wide selection of new and used vinyl, CDs, and DVDs. They also said they hope to showcase local artists and businesses, creating a "community-based space."

"Every day, we see how important music is to people, and we know how much it means to us. I’ve personally been with The Exclusive Company for the last five years and have gone from part-time worker to assistant manager. I’ve made lifelong friends and have discovered endless amounts of artists by digging through our bins and through your purchases and recommendations," Tanner wrote on the GoFundMe.

The company is accepting donations on its GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $11,000. As a thank you to those who donate, Brian and Tanner are offering tiered benefits once they open their store.

