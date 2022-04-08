The Exclusive Company to close all locations after 66 years of business

MILWAUKEE — The Exclusive Company announced Thursday it will be closing all of its stores after 66 years of business.

The news follows the passing of the company's founder and owner, James "Mr. G" Giombetti.

Giombetti opened his first store in West Bend, his hometown, in 1956.

"With the passing of Mr. G, we have lost not only the “voice” of The Exclusive Company but its very soul. Mr. G was The Exclusive Company and The Exclusive Company was Mr. G. Sadly and simply, The Exclusive Company cannot, and should not, go on one without the other," The Exclusive Company posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The Exclusive Company said their hope was for all of its locations to continue under new ownership as locally owned independent record stores. They say it will be the case at some locations, but not all.

In the coming days, the record store will be announcing a phased schedule for the closing of each store. All the closing stores will go through liquidation of their entire inventory.

The Exclusive Company will still celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23 at the following locations: Milwaukee (Farwell), Greenfield, Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh.

You can read The Exclusive Company's full announcement below:

