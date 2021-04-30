Watch
Ex-Waukesha student who was shot by police sentenced to probation

The former Waukesha South High School student who was shot by police inside a classroom in 2019 has reached a plea deal.
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 29, 2021
WAUKESHA — A former Waukesha South High School student who was shot by police inside a classroom in 2019 was sentenced to four years probation Thursday.

Tyrone Smith, now 19, last week reached a plea deal on a long list of criminal charges from that case and others that followed.

In court Thursday, Smith was sentenced to nine months in prison - which he has already served - and four years probation.

Court records show that Smith entered no-contest pleas and was convicted last week on two charges: misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon at a school and a single count of felony bail jumping.

